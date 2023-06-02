A first grade premiership, a club best and fairest, and three visits to the emergency ward highlights the type of player Belconnen's Melissa Pellow is, and she's not about to change a thing for game 100.
"If I'm going to do something, I want to do it properly," the Magpies backline enforcer said ahead of her milestone match.
"There's no point turning up and giving a half-arsed effort. You might as well be all in."
The self-confessed "perfectionist" has endured some brutal injuries in eight seasons of the AFL Canberra competition.
They include a broken collarbone, torn ankle ligaments and in April she was back at hospital needing four stitches on her head after a nasty head clash.
That last incident came in a game against Ainslie, and that's exactly who Belconnen face on Saturday for Pellow's special occasion, which is also a top-of-the-table clash.
"There was a fair bit of blood, and there's a little scar but it's healed alright," she said.
"I'm pretty proud of reaching 100 first grade games. It has been a long time coming."
Pellow is hopeful of playing a few more seasons for the Magpies before she hangs up the boots, but for now she's just worrying about getting through the rest of this year unscathed.
"We've improved a lot and we're getting players back from injury this week, so we're quietly confident of a win," she said.
Ainslie and Belconnen are locked on equal points atop the ladder with defending champions Queanbeyan Tigers trailing in third spot.
Elsewhere in the women's competition, Eastlake host the Tigers at Phillip, and Tuggeranong Valley face Gungahlin at Greenway Oval.
Women
Eastlake v Queanbeyan Tigers, Saturday 11.30am at Phillip Oval
Belconnen Magpies v Ainslie Tri Colours, Saturday 12pm at Holt 1
Tuggeranong Valley v Gungahlin Jets, Saturday 1.15pm at Greenway Oval
Men
Eastlake v Queanbeyan Tigers, Saturday 1.15pm at Phillip Oval
Belconnen Magpies v Ainslie Tri Colours, Saturday 2pm at Holt 1
Tuggeranong Valley v Gungahlin Jets, Saturday 3pm at Greenway Oval
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
