The ACT Brumbies will spend the weekend counting the cost of a physical victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
The 33-17 win secured a home quarter-final against the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday night, however at least one player is set to miss the sudden-death clash.
A number of players from both the Brumbies and Rebels suffered injuries in Friday's match, three Melbourne players suffering concussions in the first half alone.
Head knocks to hookers Jordan Uelese and Alex Mafi saw the match go to uncontested scrums in the second half and also threw the team's lineout into disarray.
Andrew Kellaway and Matt Gibbon also suffered concussions on a night in which Melbourne's season came to a disappointing end.
The Brumbies didn't escape unscathed, Corey Toole hampered by a lower leg injury and Nick Frost involved in an awkward collision.
Toole opened the scoring in the 15th minute with another piece of individual brilliance, but he appeared to pick up an injury in the process and wasn't at his electrifying best through the remainder of the contest. He was eventually replaced midway through the second half and went straight up the tunnel.
Frost's incident came midway through the second half and he was initially in severe discomfort. After being assessed by medical staff, he returned to his feet and played out the remaining 25 minutes.
ACT coach Stephen Larkham said the lock did not sustain any structural damage and is confident Frost has escaped a serious injury.
"There was a bit of concern," Larkham said. "Particularly when he was holding his knee, there was a bit of concern that something serious had happened. Then the physios got to him pretty quickly and assessed it pretty quickly.
"They said 'we're going to push through, everything structurally looks good so we're going to push through with a bit of pain' and he managed it well to get through the game, he did a good job."
While Frost appeared to escape serious injury, Larkham said at least one player will miss next week's quarter-final. The coach declined to answer when pressed on who the man in question is.
"A few guys came off the field in a bit of pain," he said. "From everything I've heard so far there might be one guy that might struggle for next week, but outside of that, we should be right."
Larkham will sit down over the weekend to map out a squad for Saturday's quarter-final against the Hurricanes.
Captain Allan Alaalatoa is likely to miss a second-straight week, while Noah Lolesio is expected to return from a concussion.
Hooker Lachlan Lonergan was also rested after picking up a shoulder injury, but should be back next Saturday and veteran prop James Slipper will be available after missing Friday's win to be with his wife following the birth of their baby.
The victory over the Rebels was a hard-fought affair, with Melbourne testing the Brumbies at the breakdown.
ACT skipper Nic White, who will depart the club at the end of the season and was presented with a jersey post-match, said the game was an important rehearsal for next week's clash.
"It was physical and tasty out there, especially around that breakdown," White said. "That's where the Kiwis come after us around that breakdown area and certainly that was as hard as you're going to get in terms of on-ballers around [Richard] Hardwick and [Brad] Wilkin.
"They found us wanting a couple of times, but overall I think we were pretty good."
ACT BRUMBIES 33 (Corey Toole, Connal McInerney, Tom Wright, Ollie Sapsford, Andy Muirhead tries, Jack Debreczeni 4 conversions) bt MELBOURNE REBELS 17 (Carter Gordon, Brad Wilkin tries, Reece Hodge 2 conversions, 1 penalty goal) at Canberra Stadium.
