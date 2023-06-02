The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies turn focus to Hurricanes for Super Rugby quarter-final

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 2 2023 - 11:09pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT Brumbies were battered and bruised in a physical victory over the Melbourne Rebels. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The ACT Brumbies were battered and bruised in a physical victory over the Melbourne Rebels. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies will spend the weekend counting the cost of a physical victory over the Melbourne Rebels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.