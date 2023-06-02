The Canberra Times
ACT Policing seek public assistance to find missing boy Jakoa Kelly-Carberry

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 3 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:46am
Jakoa Kelly-Carberry, 13, was last seen in Narrabundah about 4pm on Thursday. Picture ACT Policing
ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to find missing 13-year-old boy Jakoa Kelly-Carberry.

