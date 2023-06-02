ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to find missing 13-year-old boy Jakoa Kelly-Carberry.
Police said Jakoa was last seen in Narrabundah about 4pm on Thursday.
He is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, with a slim build, dark complexion, and dark hair with a mullet hair style.
Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, light green shorts, and white sneakers.
Police and Jakoa's family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him.
