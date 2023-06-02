He was forced to miss his own farewell party, but the ACT Brumbies expect assistant coach Laurie Fisher to be back on deck for next week's quarter-final.
The veteran will step down from full-time coaching at the end of the season and the club had planned to celebrate his contribution to Canberra rugby during Friday night's clash with the Melbourne Rebels.
COVID, however, struck at an inopportune time and Fisher was forced to watch on from his couch.
That did not stop him from being involved, Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham revealing his assistant was in communication throughout the night.
"He's passionate about this team, he's passionate about the organisation and the community that come out and support us," Larkham said. "Any time he misses one of those opportunities to be out here with his close friends and family, he's upset.
"He did a good job, sent a few text messages through and a couple of conversations before the game. We spoke about it a little bit as a team as well, the fact we're missing someone who's so important to this team."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
While Fisher was sidelined on Friday night, Larkham said he was doing OK and should be back at Canberra Stadium for what is almost certainly the team's last game at home this year.
Having finished fourth on the ladder, the Brumbies require a number of results to go their way if they are to host a semi-final or final.
That is unlikely, with the team's path to Super Rugby glory likely to travel through New Zealand.
Friday's 33-17 victory over the Rebels snapped a two-game losing streak and secured a home quarter-final against the Hurricanes.
He may have had COVID, but Fisher was still watching closely and was pleased with the Brumbies performance.
"It's a tough watch from the couch but enjoyed the [Brumbies] composure, defence quality, kicking game and the skill and adventure on turnover attack," Fisher posted on Twitter. "Some quality performers out there. Move on to next week with some momentum and some areas to sharpen up."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.