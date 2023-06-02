The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Laurie Fisher set to return for ACT Brumbies Super Rugby quarter-final

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 3 2023 - 11:18am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Fisher missed Friday's win over the Rebels with COVID. Picture by Karleen Minney
Laurie Fisher missed Friday's win over the Rebels with COVID. Picture by Karleen Minney

He was forced to miss his own farewell party, but the ACT Brumbies expect assistant coach Laurie Fisher to be back on deck for next week's quarter-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.