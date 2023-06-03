Most importantly, there is also now a lot more data. Access to measurements - such as videos and photos - 20 or 30 years ago was a lot harder to come by. Now, the camera in our mobile phone is as good as what we had in satellites a few decades ago. Now, we have door cams, dash cams. and the ability to have a near-constant recording of the sky. When people see something, we do not have to go by a description - we can look at the data. And that is what we should do in science.