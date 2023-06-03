Eastlake put their hands up as premiership contenders after a gritty defensive display inspired by a former Wallaby led the women to a three-point win over defending champions Queanbeyan.
The Demons have been on a roll of late, after they defeated last year's grand finalists Ainslie this season, and now having claimed the Tigers' scalp with a 3.4 (22) to 2.7 (19) victory, there's serious confidence building within the group.
"We've got the long weekend off now, but it's great to be getting to the finals having knocked those sides off," Eastlake coach Chris Maher told The Canberra Times.
"It gives us belief that we can win those important games in August and September.
"It was really tough defensive footy against Queanbeyan who are a great side.
"The girls just worked their backsides off and it wasn't pretty but everyone contributed."
Three goals from three shots in the first half by Hannah Kearney, Abby Thompson and Karina Demant put Eastlake in front with their limited chances.
That had Queanbeyan playing catch-up for most of the match with Jessica Stramandinoli the only Tigers goal-scorer going into the third term.
The Tigers didn't back down and continually tested the Eastlake backs, but some crunching tackles highlighted the intensity the Demons brought in response.
A tighter final two quarters saw Eastlake rely on that defensive effort to deny the Tigers a late comeback with such a narrow scoreline.
Even though they didn't score a goal in the final quarter, the Demons did just enough to hang on.
Maher named workhorse Kate Thornton and the entire Demons backline as his best on ground picks.
The coach also credited the improvement the side has shown in their tackling ability, assisted Matt O'Connor, a former Wallabies player and rugby union coach in England and Ireland.
"We spent a lot of time working on tackling with an ex-Wallaby as our tackling coach," Maher explained.
"He's done a few sessions with the girls and he's an expert, clearly, so the girls know they're being tutored by someone who knows what they're talking about.
"As a result our tackling pressure has been amazing and we're keeping teams to low scores which is what we're trying to do."
Their defensive improvement could be the difference for Eastlake to end a premiership drought.
Not since 2018 have they claimed the first grade women's title but with an injection of investment in the club recently, and plenty of youth coming through the pipeline, Eastlake are developing into contenders once again.
At the half-way point of the season, the Eastlake women remain in fourth spot on the AFL Canberra ladder, however their weekend win puts them on equal points with Queanbeyan, while Belconnen and then Ainslie are first and second after round seven.
Ainslie defeated Belconnen in their top-of-the-ladder clash on Saturday, and in the last match of the round, Tuggeranong thrashed the Gungahlin Jets.
In the men's competition Eastlake had a double upset at Phillip Oval, following the women's lead by beating the Tigers - also reigning first-grade champions.
Women
Eastlake 3.4 (22) bt Queanbeyan Tigers 2.7 (19)
Ainslie Tri Colours 4.5 (29) bt Belconnen Magpies 2.5 (17)
Tuggeranong Valley 6.12 (48) bt Gungahlin Jets 0.0 (0)
Men
Eastlake 7.7 (49) bt Queanbeyan Tigers 4.10 (34)
Ainslie Tri Colours 10.8 (68) bt Belconnen Magpies 6.8 (44)
Gungahlin Jets 12.5 (77) bt Tuggeranong Valley 6.11 (47)
