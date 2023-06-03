It was the win the Brumbies had to have, in more ways than one.
Having lost two on the trot, the side was in danger of slipping out of the top four and staring down the barrel of a quarter-final in Wellington.
The Brumbies have already lost once in the New Zealand capital this season and they were desperate to ensure their path to the Super Rugby title did not travel through the city.
Any trip across the Tasman can wait for at least another week.
So it didn't come as a shock to see ACT return to form with a commanding 33-17 victory over the Melbourne Rebels on Friday night, ending the visitors' season in the process.
"It was a talking point during the week to get that home final," veteran Jesse Mogg said. "It was pretty crucial.
"The message now is to just continue that momentum. Last week we played a really good team and played well even though we didn't get the result. So the whole team has to be ready to go next Saturday."
The victory, however, meant more than simply securing a home quarter-final.
The Brumbies said goodbye to a host of players and coaches, Mogg headlining a group also including Nic White, Pete Samu and Dan Palmer. Legendary assistant coach Laurie Fisher could not be in attendance after an untimely bout of COVID, but he is expected to be back on deck next Saturday.
Beyond celebrating a number of club legends, Friday's clash provided a perfect dress rehearsal for the quarter-final.
The Brumbies have struggled at the breakdown against New Zealand opposition this season, their opponents providing a physical challenge most Australian teams do not.
The Rebels, however, are the exception and put pressure on the breakdown all night on Friday.
Ball hawks Brad Wilkin and Richie Hardwick were superb, forcing a number of turnovers, particularly in the first half.
The breakdown was a key talking point for coach Stephen Larkham at half-time and he was pleased to see the team turn things around after the break.
"It wasn't that we were poor throughout the first half, there were instances where we were just inconsistent," Larkham said. "We still saw that a little bit in the second half.
"That's a challenge against the Rebels or any of the New Zealand sides. [Nic White] talked about when you hesitate for a second around the breakdown. They've got guys across the park that can get on that ball so we just have to be more consistent."
The physical nature of the clash left both teams battered and bruised, four Melbourne players suffering concussions.
For the Brumbies, Corey Toole appeared to pick up an injury while Nick Frost looks to have escaped injury despite his involvement in an awkward collision.
"A few guys came off the field in a bit of pain," Larkham said. "From everything I've heard so far there might be one guy that might struggle for next week, but outside of that, we should be right."
