Racism accusations mar Australia Cup play-off between Canberra Croatia and Canberra Olympic at Capital Football Federation Cup final

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 3 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 7:30pm
Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu scored one of four goals on the night. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Racism accusations marred the Federation Cup final as Canberra Croatia booked their spot into the Australia Cup round of 32 after a 4-2 win over Canberra Olympic at Deakin on Saturday night.

