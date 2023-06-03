Gabby Peterson walked off the field and quickly jumped in the car.
So too did four of her West Belconnen Warriors teammates following their 48-10 win over the Queanbeyan Blues. Not because they were eager to make a hasty exit, but because they had places to be.
Specifically, the group had to get to Nicholls to turn out for Tuggeranong ViQueens in their Premier XVs rugby union clash with Gungahlin.
A Super W star for the ACT Brumbies, Peterson has decided one game of footy each weekend isn't enough. Instead, she's taken up rugby league and the challenge of playing both codes at the same time.
Saturday was a successful afternoon, ViQueens claiming a 58-0 victory over Gungahlin.
Peterson was playing just her fourth game of rugby league, but it hasn't taken her long to find her feet. The five-eighth played a key role in the Warriors' commanding win over the Blues.
While rugby has been her primary focus over the last few seasons, league has provided Peterson with an opportunity to play for fun without the pressure of an elite environment.
"They've nicknamed us West Belconnen Brumbies," Peterson said. "This new movement [of women's sport] everyone's a big fan of the ball that's rolling down the hill at the moment.
"When the Super W season finished, we were released to do and play what we wanted to play.
"In Canberra it's awesome because we can play league in the morning then union in the arvo, so why wouldn't you? When you've been training for Super W for so long and you're fit enough to play both, why wouldn't you?."
Katrina Fanning Shield: West Belconnen 48 bt Queanbeyan Blues 10, Gungahlin Bulls 74 bt Goulburn City Bulldogs 0, Tuggeranong Bushrangers 52 bt Queanbeyan Kangaroos 0
Canberra Raiders Cup: Queanbeyan Blues 20 bt West Belconnen Warriors 18, Belconnen United Sharks 36 bt Yass Magpies 22, Queanbeyan Kangaroos 44 bt Tuggeranong Bushrangers, 10 Goulburn City Bulldogs 52 bt Gungahlin Bulls 10
