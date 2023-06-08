Jarrod Croker's not only the Canberra Raiders captain, but he's inspiring the next generation of Green Machine leaders as well.
Hudson Young, for one, wants to be a leader like him. Cool, calm, collected - a leader on and off the field. And someone even the young players feel they can turn to.
Young felt grateful and fortunate to be part of Croker's 300th NRL game and will be one of 16 other members of the Green Machine who will be busting their guts to honour their inspirational skipper with a win over the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on Friday.
The 24-year-old's in the State of Origin mix for the NSW Blues, having made his debut in the series opener in Adelaide last month.
Another one of his trademark performances against the Warriors would help him keep his spot for Origin II at Lang Park on June 21, with Blues coach Brad Fittler expected to name his side on Tuesday.
Young's already had some tough times in the NRL, following some big suspensions early in his career, but Croker was someone who was always there for him.
And it's inspired Young to look to emulate him one day.
"He's been massive for me. Coming in as a young fella he was the captain, he was the player that you turned to when things aren't going great," he said.
"In '19 and '20, and making the prelim in '20 as well, just his experience - you probably took it for granted as a young player coming into the side.
"To see him come back the way he has this year, just the way that he leads through his actions. As an aspiring leader to be able to be a sponge next to him is huge."
The calmness Croker brings to his captaincy was something that especially inspired Young.
"One hundred per cent. That's what makes him such a good leader - he never gets flustered and he's so calm and cool all the time," he said.
"He's someone we turn to at the club on and off the field."
Young will enjoy a privileged position on Friday - he plays on Croker's left edge.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart rested Croker last week so that he could play his 300th in front of his home crowd.
The fans have responded in droves, with more than 20,000 expected to be there to help celebrate it.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
Young said both Croker and the crowd would drive the Green Machine.
"Three hundred games for one club is absolutely massive and to be able to do that in front of his fans and family in Canberra is going to give us a massive lift," Young said.
"I'm so fortunate and grateful, as are all the boys as well, to be able to get a chance to play in that game next to Jarrod.
"I don't think anyone's going to lack motivation. We're just going to want to get the job done for Jarrod, for his family and for the club as well."
JARROD CROKER ROUND
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Ata Mariota, 21. Xavier Savage, 22. Peter Hola.
Warriors squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Bunty Afoa, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tohu Harris. Interchange: 14. Bayley Sironen, 15. Josh Curran, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Tom Ale. Reserves: 18. Ronald Volkman, 20. Taine Tuaupiki, 21. Freddy Lussick, 22. Brayden Wiliame, 23. Zyon Maiu'u.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
