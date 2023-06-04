The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Watch

Suburban Land Agency's Jacka land release kicks off with block selection day

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
June 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Buyers had just three minutes to select their dream parcel of land on Saturday at the first day of block selections for the new Jacka subdivision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.