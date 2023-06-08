It's one thing to hear Jarrod Croker say he's doing it for family. But it's another thing to see it.
His beautiful, young family's been everywhere with the Canberra Raiders captain this week.
Whether it's holding son Rory for the entirety of his official press conference. Or out at The Canberra Times' photoshoot at Canberra Stadium.
It wouldn't surprise if they were running around as part of the Green Machine's captain's run on Thursday as well.
But nothing shows how much they mean to him more than his battle to get to his 300th game.
If it wasn't for the drive wife Brittney and sons Rory and Tate have provided behind the scenes then he might not be running out against the New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
Instead, his two-year battle with injury might've got the better of him. Stuck on 292 since the start of last year.
But having Rory get to an age where he could remember his old man playing for the Green Machine has been a motivating factor far greater than any number.
Even if that No.300 has only ever been achieved by one other Raider - his distant cousin Jason Croker.
"I do just love playing footy and I've always said you're a long time retired so I was never going to throw in the towel too early," Croker said.
"My wife's been really good for me. Every time I'm injured and I've got to get back into training and back into shape she's very motivating and helping me out there.
"My family's always been very good for me, mum and dad - they just want to see me happy.
"The kids are massive ... they just change your life - everything is about them from then on.
"He's at an age now - he's three in a couple of weeks - until this year he probably hasn't really seen me play.
"Now that he's at that age where he can enjoy it and sees me - for now he says I'm his favourite player, which is good. For him to see that and hopefully remember it."
Being able to create those memories with Rory really hit home in his NRL return - the Raiders' win over the then-undefeated Brisbane Broncos at Lang Park.
It was his first NRL game in more than a year - and it sparked the Green Machine's season, which had been sitting in second-last until then.
They've won seven of eight since and are now just one win off top place.
Young Raiders hooker Zac "Germ" Woolford grabbed Rory for a kick on the ground, something Woolford had done many times with his dad Simon - a club legend.
"[Rory] loves Germ and Jacko [Wighton] and all the boys, but Germ went over to him and grabbed him and said, 'Let's go for a kick' and I was just surprised at it," Croker said.
"He said this is my memories as a kid when Simon took him onto the field and played with him after the games.
"From then I was just trying to do as much as I can while I can for Rory to get that same sort of feeling.
"Hopefully he remembers it, but if he doesn't there's about 50,000 videos of it him doing it anyway."
March 22, 2009. Round two. That's when the Croker NRL dream began. Against the Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium.
Then-Raiders coach David Furner brought him into the side and he's basically been a mainstay ever since.
All Croker could remember was they got flogged - 28-4 to be exact. And that he lined up against Sia Soliola, who was in the fifth season of his career.
He was shown a few highlights in the lead-up to his 300th, to help jog a few memories. It was more than 14 years ago after all.
In 2015 he and Soliola became Raiders teammates after Canberra coach Ricky Stuart brought the latter back from England.
"No I can't [remember it] at all. I remember the build-up to it," Croker said.
"[It was] the start of the week and Jase Mathie at the time was the manager and he said, 'Look you're a chance of playing this week'.
"I went home waiting for the phone call, went back to Goulburn actually and played golf with my mates and was just waiting and waiting for the phone call.
"I eventually got it that night off 'Furnsy' and the rest of it's a blur. I don't remember it.
"I remembered the scoreline - we got flogged - I remember Braith Anasta taking an intercept ... marking up against Sia, a few little things like that."
Croker grew up in Goulburn, but moved to Canberra to finish high school at Erindale College as he started to move through the Raiders' junior grades.
He lived with Kerry Gowen and a family-away-from-home was born.
"Kerry, the lady I lived with, she probably doesn't get the wraps she used to because I haven't lived with her for awhile," Croker said.
"I lived with Kezza out at Tuggeranong. I did year 12 at Erindale College and even Brittney pretty much lived there for a couple of years.
"There was her son and daughter and one of our other really good mates.
"We lived there for about five years and just had the best time of our lives. It was like a family.
"Moving away from home, albeit only an hour away up the road, it feels like a second family. We're all really good friends now."
JARROD CROKER ROUND
Friday: Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 20. Ata Mariota.
Warriors squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Luke Metcalf, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Bunty Afoa, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tohu Harris. Interchange: 14. Bayley Sironen, 15. Josh Curran, 16. Mitchell Barnett, 17. Tom Ale. Reserves: 18. Ronald Volkman, 20. Taine Tuaupiki.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
