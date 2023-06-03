Declan Meredith wasn't sure what to think. So he didn't.
With Wests trailing by two and the clock ticking down to zero, the Lions captain lined up a conversion attempt from the sideline.
It would have been easy for Meredith to get caught up in the moment and let the pressure get to him. Instead, he stuck to his usual routine and calmly slotted the goal to secure a 34-34 draw with Canberra Royals.
"I just zoned everything out and it was just me and the footy," Meredith said. "As cliche as it sounds, it helps. When I just follow the procedure it works so I'm very happy I got the kick.
"It felt good off the boot and went to exactly where I was pointing it so I knew straight away."
The fact Wests were even in a position to level the scores was thanks to a brave decision from Meredith just moments earlier.
With his team hot on the attack in effectively the last play of the game, the flyhalf chose to grubber for the corner. It was an all or nothing play and the Lions came up trumps.
Again, Meredith knew the match was in his hands and he executed superbly. It was a performance that shows why the 23-year-old is held in such high regard and made his Super Rugby debut earlier this year.
The playmaker has thrived since stepping into the No.10 jumper and adopting the role of captain this season and has his eye on a long Brumbies career.
On Saturday, however, he was simply focused on doing what he could to help Wests draw level with Royals.
"I knew I was either going to get rope for that [grubber] or everyone would get around me," he said. "Thankfully he scored because I was not ready for the spray after."
Such is the nature of draws, neither team was pleased with the result on Saturday afternoon and Wests' celebrations were constrained.
Saturday's tie was the second-straight for the Royals, the side conceding a late try two weeks in a row.
Last week it was a 29-29 draw with Gungahlin, the Eagles missing a match-winning conversion.
Wests burst out of the gates early, jumping out to a 20-3 lead before Royals hit back with 24-straight points.
A try with 13 minutes to play made it 34-27 and the hosts had plenty of chances to close out the game.
The fact they failed to do so left coach Adam Butt disappointed and frustrated.
"We panicked a bit in our own zone," Butt said. "We've just got to get that detail right and fill that kick chase and take it from piece to piece where we're set.
"We're only talking the last three minutes here, we're not talking the whole game. It's just a matter of getting our detail right around the ruck and we probably could have a chance to take some space but we were going a bit high in contact and that put us on the back foot."
The match was halted in the first 10 minutes after Royals prop Lachlan Douglas suffered a gruesome leg injury.
The forward instantly screamed in pain and he was eventually carried from the field on a stretcher. Replacement prop James Bundy produced an outstanding 60-minute stint off the bench.
Butt said Douglas had suffered a serious knee injury and his season is likely over.
"It's not good," he said. "I don't think we'll see him for the rest of the year, which is unfortunate. We're burning through our front row, which is not great.
"Lachlan was starting to come good and show everyone what he was made of and I feel sorry for him."
John I Dent Cup: Royals 34 drew Wests 34, Uni-Norths 41 bt Penrith 0, Vikings 49 bt Gungahlin 40
Women's Premier XVs: Royals 26 bt Wests 10, Penrith 24 bt Uni-Norths 19, ViQueens 58 bt Gungahlin 0
