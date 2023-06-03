ACT police have called on the public to help find missing 13-year-old girl Jayliyah Thiboudois.
Jayliyah has not been seen since about 10.30am on Friday, June 2 in Harrison.
She is described as having an African appearance, about 165cm (5'4") tall, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes, and long dark hair with blonde streaks.
She was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit pants.
Police and Jayliyah's family hold concerns for her welfare. They have requesting the public's assistance to help locate her.
Anyone who has seen Jayliyah, or who may have information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444.
Please quote reference number 7447300.
