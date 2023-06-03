The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Jayliyah Thiboudois missing from Canberra, last seen in Harrison

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 4 2023 - 9:22am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayliyah Thiboudois was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit pants. Picture ACT Policing
Jayliyah Thiboudois was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit pants. Picture ACT Policing

ACT police have called on the public to help find missing 13-year-old girl Jayliyah Thiboudois.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.