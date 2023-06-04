Jesse Mogg looks back on the past two years with mixed emotions.
Having returned to the ACT Brumbies after a move to France, the outside back was determined to enjoy a successful second stint in Canberra and push for a Wallabies call up.
On the field, things didn't exactly go to plan. After a promising start last year, injuries crippled Mogg's ability to play and he faced a number of frustrating setbacks.
The situation off the field, however, was far more positive. The veteran's wife gave birth to their first child and he has thrived in a new role as Wests assistant coach.
So while his second coming at the Brumbies wasn't smooth sailing, Mogg prepares to return to France content with the path he's followed.
"It's been a really good two years," Mogg said. "My family moved here and my wife's French, so it was an experience for her. My son was born here so Canberra will always be a special place.
"It's been good to come full circle and finish where it all started. I was really happy to have a place in the 23 [on Friday], being the last regular season home game and hopefully I'm not finished yet."
While he played just two games this season, Mogg's role at the Brumbies extended far beyond his impact on the field.
The 33-year-old played a key role mentoring and developing the next generation of outside backs and was regularly seen relaying coach Stephen Larkham's messages to the team during matches.
Given the injury struggles, even playing two games this year was a special moment for Mogg.
The first came in the recent loss to the Force before he was injected off the bench in Friday's 33-17 victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
The win secured the Brumbies a home quarter-final against the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Whether the veteran plays a role in that match will likely be determined by the health of the team's backs, with Corey Toole appearing to pick up an injury against the Rebels.
Mogg was presented with a jersey post-game and he's well aware it could have been the last time he turns out for the Brumbies. If that's the case, he walks away with his head held high.
"It's always special pulling on this jersey," he said. "You can never take it for granted, you never know what's going to happen. You never know if it's going to be your first or last, so any time you get an opportunity you've got to take it.
"You give it your all and you know the other players are pushing, so you just do your job really well."
As for the future, Mogg is preparing to return to France with his wife and child. Beyond that, even he doesn't know what the next couple of years holds.
He may continue playing, he may accelerate his transition to coaching or he may pursue something totally different. No matter what happens, Mogg is eager to embark on the next chapter in his life.
"I'm a bit undecided at the moment about what's next," he said. "I've got a couple of things in the works. Whether I keep playing, I'm not too sure yet, or whether I transition to something else.
"I'm looking at a few different avenues. We're going to move our family back to France at the end of next month, try to settle ourselves into France and we'll see what happens."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
