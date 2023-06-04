These demands - under the guise of being freedom of religion - are often demands for the right to be bigoted and discriminatory. Another of the costs - shared with many state and other community bodies - is that of a legacy of serious physical and sexual abuse of children. For Catholics - even Catholics in Canberra - there is an extra burden of shame because the institutional church has, in many cases, reverted to abandoning victims, denial and evasion, and putting the interests of the institutions and the perpetrators ahead of the victims. If the diocese morally lost the Calvary debate on that alone, it would not be punishment enough for the attitudes of some of those in charge.