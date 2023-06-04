Capital Football has reiterated racism will not be tolerated, amid a disturbing allegation during the Federation Cup final on Saturday night.
The incident marred an otherwise high-quality match that saw Canberra Croatia claim a 4-2 win over Canberra Olympic to qualify for the Australia Cup round of 32.
In the 67th minute as Canberra Croatia held a 3-1 lead, right in front of the team benches, player of the match Francisco Greco was fouled with a slap to his face, resulting in a yellow card to Olympic.
As players rushed in after the foul, Canberra Croatia's Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu was heard telling referees he was the victim of racist abuse.
"He just called me a black n-----," American forward Ahmed-Shaibu said.
It is not clear who Ahmed-Shaibu believed he heard using the slur.
Referees were seen consulting one another and Canberra Croatia coach Dean Ugrinic, but no other officiating calls were made in the match surrounding the incident.
As of Sunday, Canberra Croatia had yet to issue a formal complaint to Capital Football about the racist accusation, meaning the claims are currently considered "unconfirmed" and no further action will take place.
"There's just no place for racism or any abusive behaviour to anyone," Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich said.
"I have to review the incident that took place, but our code of conduct is very clear when it comes to racism.
"In fact we put out a communique [on Friday] ahead of the game that went to our whole database.
"Basically being a very high-profile match, there's a lot of tension and anxiety, and therefore we I thought it was appropriate to send something out ahead of it."
The memo sent out by Capital Football to Canberra clubs ahead of the weekend wanted to share a positive message "reiterating that football is a game for all", while also addressing recent "disturbing altercations involving spectators, referees, coaches and players - threatening behaviour, verbal abuse and, alarmingly, even isolated incidents of physical abuse in interstate matches".
Witnesses to such behaviour were encouraged to report it to Capital Football, in line with their We Play As One motto, which "says no to offensive, insulting, abusive, discriminatory or harmful words or behaviour".
Ugrinic said Canberra Croatia would support Ahmed-Shaibu.
READ MORE:
"I'd rather not comment on it until we find out exactly what happened," the coach said.
"He was rattled, and anyone would be. We just want to make sure he is OK."
Olympic coach Paul Macor was disappointed the alleged incident tainted the thrilling final.
"I don't want to take away from what a magnificent game it was, and we wish Canberra Croatia all the best in the next stage," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.