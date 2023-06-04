The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Capital Football responds to racism allegation in Federation Cup final

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 4 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Croatia's Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra Croatia's Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Capital Football has reiterated racism will not be tolerated, amid a disturbing allegation during the Federation Cup final on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.