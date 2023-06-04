ACT Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher will walk into work with a spring in his step on Monday morning.
The fact it's quarter-final week and the side is preparing to host the Wellington Hurricanes will play a big part in that.
But more importantly, Fisher has been itching to get back to Brumbies HQ for almost a week, having been struck down with COVID.
The virus came at the worst possible time, last Friday's clash with the Melbourne Rebels meant to be a celebration of everything he has done for the club.
The Brumbies also said goodbye to five players and scrum coach Dan Palmer after the match.
Fisher rarely enjoys being the centre of attention and he was more disappointed to miss out on the chance to farewell his colleagues than missing his own farewell.
"It was disappointing but it didn't worry me that much," Fisher said. "I would rather have been there not for mine bit for Nic White, for Pete Samu, for Tom Ross, for those boys that have put in a hell of a shift. I was disappointed to miss their farewells more than anything."
While many of us enjoy a week of Netflix when COVID strikes, Fisher doesn't fall into that category.
Instead, the assistant has spent the past week analysing film from Brumbies and Wellington Hurricanes matches in preparation for Saturday's quarter-final.
ACT fell to the Hurricanes earlier in the season, but Fisher is confident his team can turn the tables with a series of small adjustments.
"The Hurricanes are a good strong side," he said. "It will come down to the first side to blink on the weekend. You've got to have some things go right to beat them.
"When you play the Kiwi sides, if the only weapon you've got is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. You have to have vision of where the opportunities are. We learnt a lot out of the game against them last time.
"The guys over the last couple of weeks have taken that messaging forward. We've been able to be a little bit more off the cuff out of our end and on turnover ball and react to opportunities."
Friday's win over the Rebels saw the Brumbies return to form after two losses on the trot. The first was a defeat to the Force in Perth before a home loss to the Chiefs.
ACT had plenty of chances to strike against the Chiefs, however the minor premiers were organised and disciplined in defence.
Fisher has watched the match numerous times over the last few days and he is eager to impart some lessons to the team upon his return.
"You have to be direct in the A-zone but not without skill," he said.
"There's potential with an early pass to get to space wider. If you keep going at them too close to the ruck, you're not making them work hard enough to cover enough space."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
