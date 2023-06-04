The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

The Lord has risen: Laurie Fisher ready for return to ACT Brumbies HQ

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 4 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Fisher will be back with whistle in hand on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney
Laurie Fisher will be back with whistle in hand on Monday. Picture by Karleen Minney

ACT Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher will walk into work with a spring in his step on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.