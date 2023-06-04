Bruce Lehrmann has likened being accused of rape to "a nuclear bomb", declaring it was "like watching the world explode before your eyes" as friends disowned him because he was "politically inconvenient".
The former Liberal Party staffer has told his side of one of the most publicised stories in Australian history, declaring life as he knew it was over as he gave his first television interview to 7NEWS Spotlight.
"An absolute bloody furphy," he said of the version of events previously presented to the public.
"There's been so many inconsistencies. It's been wild to watch, actually."
His comments marked the first time many Australians had heard the voice of Mr Lehrmann, who opted not to take the witness stand in his own defence when he faced an ACT Supreme Court trial over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins at Parliament House.
The trial collapsed because of juror misconduct before the charge levelled at Mr Lehrmann, who maintains his innocence, was discontinued last December.
Six months later, on Sunday evening, viewers heard Mr Lehrmann tell journalist Liam Bartlett he was a man with nothing left to lose.
"Let's light some fires," he declared as the interview began.
Immediately confronted about whether he had raped Ms Higgins, kissed her, or had consensual sex in the office of their former boss, Senator Linda Reynolds, Mr Lehrmann denied doing so.
"It simply didn't happen," he said.
Mr Lehrmann also told the Seven program he had been motivated to do the interview because there was "only one truth" and he wanted the public to know the facts so they could judge for themselves.
"I'm not after supporters," he declared.
The story dates back to the early hours of March 23, 2019, when Mr Lehrmann and Ms Higgins returned to work after a drunken night out with colleagues.
CCTV footage shows the pair entering Senator Reynolds' ministerial suite together before Mr Lehrmann leaves about 40 minutes later.
Mr Lehrmann claims the pair went separate ways once inside the suite, and did not see each other again that morning.
Nearly two years later, in February 2021, Ms Higgins went public with her rape allegation by doing an interview with high-profile journalist Lisa Wilkinson on The Project.
"That was a pretty dark day," Mr Lehrmann told Seven, describing how he felt "utter outrage" as he watched Ms Higgins' interview in the office of his former solicitor.
He said friends blocked him on social media and removed him from group chats before his eyes, notwithstanding the fact he was not named by The Project.
"It's pretty hard being kicked to the kerb," he said, adding he used to be an extrovert but these days lived "under a rock".
The self-described "mummy's boy" also had some scathing things to say about politics, saying it had been "rather funny to watch the Twitterati fire up" about his background in the Young Liberals.
"I left because they're a bunch of losers on both sides of politics," he laughed in the Seven interview.
"It wasn't for me."
Mr Bartlett challenged Mr Lehrmann on several fronts during the interview, including whether it was true he had kissed Ms Higgins at 88mph, a Civic nightclub, before going with him to Parliament House.
The journalist suggested it made sense Mr Lehrmann was looking for "a quiet place" to go with Ms Higgins.
But Mr Lehrmann claimed the story of the kiss, which another political staffer claimed to have witnessed, was "rubbish".
He also defended travelling to Parliament House with Ms Higgins, saying Ms Higgins had indicated she also needed to go there and he had thought he was being "a gentleman" by sharing an Uber with her.
"I thought I was being a gentleman," he said.
Mr Lehrmann has, since the morning in question, given various explanations for the reason for his visit.
He has variously claimed he went to Parliament House to collect his keys, drink whisky, do work and pick up documents.
In the interview with Network Seven, Mr Lehrmann admitted the explanations he gave security and Senator Reynolds' chief of staff - about documents and whisky - had been lies.
But he continued to insist he was telling the truth about heading in a different direction to Ms Higgins when the pair entered the ministerial suite.
More to come ...
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.