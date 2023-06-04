The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bruce Lehrmann declares life as he knew it was over when Brittany Higgins accused him of rape

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated June 4 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Lehrmann during his first television interview. Picture Seven Network
Bruce Lehrmann during his first television interview. Picture Seven Network

Bruce Lehrmann has likened being accused of rape to "a nuclear bomb", declaring it was "like watching the world explode before your eyes" as friends disowned him because he was "politically inconvenient".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.