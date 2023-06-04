The fire brigade have put out a car fire on London Circuit.
The black sedan was wrecked as smoke billowed from the engine. Firefighters quickly hosed it down and put it out after the driver got out.
It's not believed that anyone was hurt. Police were also attending to find out the cause.
A spokeswoman for the Emergency Services Agency said the fire was extinguished quickly.
It happened on Sunday evening as people were leaving town.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
