Two Belconnen teenagers have allegedly stolen a Mercedes Benz and a number of other personal items while the owners were asleep, police report.
Just before 3am on Sunday, the two teenagers - a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy - allegedly broke into a property in Flynn where police allege they stole a wallet, phone, and keys to a white Mercedes Benz 200 CLA sedan, before driving the car away from the property.
At approximately 6am the same day, a credit card from within the stolen wallet was allegedly used to make a purchase at a service station in Charnwood.
Police attended the home in Flynn after receiving reports of the burglary, before they visited the service station and watched CCTV footage. They were then able to recognise the teenagers, police said.
Just before midday on Sunday, police arrested the two boys at a residence, where they allegedly found the keys to the Mercedes in the pocket of one of their jackets.
Police report the 15-year-old boy has been charged with obtain property by deception, drive stolen motor vehicle, aiding a burglary, joint commission motor vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.
The 14-year-old has been charged with burglary, theft, joint commission motor vehicle theft and driving a stolen motor vehicle.
Both teenagers were due to appear in the ACT Children's Court on Monday.
