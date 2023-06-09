Three neighbours sell their homes to local builder

A crowd of about 30 people gathered to watch the auction of three side-by-side homes in Dickson on Friday.
Three neighbours had teamed up to sell their homes together, hoping the development potential of the combined blocks would fetch a higher price as opposed to individual sales.
While the homes didn't sell under the hammer on Friday, the sellers and buyer - a local builder - finally agreed to a sale price after a long day of negotiations.
Together the blocks span more than 2100 square metres and have the potential to be developed as multi-unit housing of up to three storeys.
One of the sellers, 88-year-old grandmother Fay Greenwood, has lived there for 63 years. Last week she told The Canberra Times of the lifelong friendships she made with her neighbours on Stockdale Street.
Elsewhere, construction has begun on a long-awaited residential project in Woden.
To be called Woden Green, the three-tower complex will include 419 apartments once complete.
The development will offer a long list of facilities for residents including a private dog park, children's playground, cinemas and an indoor lap pool.
National developer Hindmarsh is behind the project, which is due for completion in mid-2025.
A handful of lucky buyers had the chance to select their dream blocks of land in a new Canberra subdivision last weekend.
Out of the thousands of ballot registrations for the 217 Jacka blocks, those lucky enough to get a selection appointment had just three minutes to choose their land.
But it was plenty of time for most families, who arrived well prepared with a shortlist of their ideal picks.
Crace residents Michael and Catherine Abdel-Malak said they had mixed emotions going into the selection process but were relieved once it was complete.
"It's north-facing, it kind of ticks all the boxes and it's close to the shops, so hopefully we can build the dream home," Mr Abdel-Malak said.
Meanwhile home owners were hit with another rate rise this week, as the Reserve Bank continues down its path to control inflation.
For some Canberra home owners, the rate rise was something they'd been planning for.
Fiona and Paul Guy said they were "fortunate" to be able to factor rate rises into their recent purchase but felt concerned for their children, who are first home owners.
"Every single interest rate rise is impacting them ... we now need to start also thinking about, should we be helping them as well?" Mrs Guy said.
