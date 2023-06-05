Have you seen missing teenager Geoffrey Leatherland?

ACT Policing is asking the public for help to locate missing 14-year-old boy Geoffrey Leatherland.
Mr Leatherland was last seen at Calwell Shopping Centre at around 2.30pm on Sunday, June 4. He has not been heard from since.
He is described as being around 152cm in height with a slim build, and faded-pink dyed hair that looks strawberry-blonde.
He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark tracksuit pants and black shoes with white markings.
Mr Leatherland's family is concerned for his welfare, and police are asking anyone with information that could assist in locating him to contact ACT Policing Communications on 131 444. The reference number is 7448820.
