Have you seen missing teenager Geoffrey Leatherland?

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 5 2023 - 11:51am, first published 10:15am
He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark tracksuit pants and black shoes. Picture supplied
ACT Policing is asking the public for help to locate missing 14-year-old boy Geoffrey Leatherland.

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

