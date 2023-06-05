Missing 14yo boy found safe and well

A 14-year-old boy who went missing has been found safe and well.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
