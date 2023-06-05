Around one in five Australians will experience a mental health condition, but in rural areas, the rates of suicide, self-harm and emergency admissions for mental illness increase with how remote you live.
Australians living in remote and very remote parts of the country are about twice as likely to die by suicide than those in major cities.
Cost-of-living pressures, natural disasters, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 has had a cumulative impact on people living in the regions, and continued to increase demand for mental healthcare.
But cost, distance, and a general lack of services mean the further you live outside of a major city, the harder it is to get help.
We often acknowledge the resilience of people regional, remote and rural Australia. But as a psychiatrist, when someone puts out their hand for help, someone needs to be there to provide it.
Only 14 per cent of Australian psychiatrists work rurally, but 29 per cent of the population - around 7 million people - live in regional, rural and remote areas.
Your postcode should never be a factor in determining what your health or mental health looks like, but people living in rural areas have on average shorter lives and higher levels of illness and injury.
When people can't access the right help at the right time, it means later diagnosis and treatment. A condition is more likely to get worse the longer it takes to treat, so a delay in getting help can mean a condition is more likely to become chronic or increase in complexity.
Put simply, the earlier you get help, the better.
But for the 7 million people living in rural and remote areas, many can't access face-to-face mental healthcare, or have to travel large distances for it.
Inequitable access to psychiatric care has been highlighted as a significant shortcoming of the Australian mental healthcare system. The 2020 Productivity Commission Mental Health Inquiry Report highlighted that the number of psychiatrists per capita in Australia and New Zealand falls short of many developed countries, and that people living in regional, rural and remote areas are disproportionately affected by a lack of access to specialist mental healthcare.
We can, and must change this.
Per capital spend on mental health services in regional and rural communities is lower than in the cities, despite the fact a lack of services means worse outcomes for regional people.
We need long-term solutions. By attracting, training and retaining psychiatrists to live and work in rural Australia, we can tangibly change and save lives in regional Australia.
Having an extra three psychiatrists in somewhere like Inverell in regional NSW has a major impact on that health service's ability to care for the community. An extra three psychiatrists in a major city is going to have a more modest impact, by comparison.
COVID-19 has shown us that the health system is able to change and adapt when needed.
The Royal Australia and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists has mapped out a plan to increase the number of psychiatrists in regional Australia.
But we can't do it alone. We need both federal state governments, planning authorities, medical education providers and public and private health services to work with us over the next 10 years to build a better, more equal mental health system for regional Australia.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; beyondblue 1300 224 636.
