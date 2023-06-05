The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Mathew Coleman | People struggling to access necessary mental healthcare in regional areas

By Mathew Coleman
June 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around one in five Australians will experience a mental health condition, but in rural areas, the rates of suicide, self-harm and emergency admissions for mental illness increase with how remote you live.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.