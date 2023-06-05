Former ACT Brumbies loose forward Locky McCaffrey has issued a passionate call to arms for the Canberra faithful to support their team on Saturday night.
The Brumbies will host the Wellington Hurricanes in a must-win quarter-final at Canberra Stadium and club officials are determined to attract a big crowd.
McCaffrey's first stint at the Brumbies was in 2014, when large crowds were a regular occurrence, however attendances had declined when he returned in 2018.
The team averaged 14,257 fans in 2013. From there, attendances started to drop and fell to a low of 8391 in 2018 before a slight rebound in 2019.
The trend is reflective of the Super Rugby competition as a whole, with crowds across the board falling significantly since the heady days of the early 2000s.
Coach Stephen Larkham has made it his mission to ensure the Brumbies are seen as Canberra's team and has ensured his players interact with fans and members of the public.
Crowds have risen this year, however the team has attracted more than 10,000 fans on just one occasion, the round six win over the Waratahs. The team has averaged 8485 spectators in the five matches the Brumbies have announced the crowd.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Officials recognise they are focused on a long-term process and spectators won't return overnight. There is optimism the benefits are starting to show and another five-figure crowd on Saturday would prove the team is on the right track.
There are, however, fears they won't hit that mark this weekend. A disappointing crowd attended last year's quarter-final win over the Hurricanes as rain and cold conditions struck the capital on game day.
The forecast for this weekend is looking more positive.
McCaffrey conceded he was embarrassed by the crowd on Friday night and urged the rugby community to get behind their team.
"It's not the most inviting stadium in June to watch footy but if you're a passionate supporter of the Brumbies and want them to go well, the least you can do is get out and watch a quarter-final at home," McCaffrey said. "If you're a serious supporter of the Brumbies, make sure you get out and support them."
McCaffrey returned to Canberra this year to coach Gungahlin in the John I Dent Cup after a stint overseas.
There has been a disconnect between the clubs and Brumbies in past seasons, with Larkham determined to foster greater relationships.
The return of ACT legends such as McCaffrey and Robbie Coleman (Queanbeyan) has helped this process and there's now a Brumbies flavour across the clubs.
The Eagles coach has encouraged his players to support the Brumbies and he hopes all John I Dent Cup teams do the same.
"We've been trying to get a few tickets to give out to our players," McCaffrey said. "It's important the community gets behind the Brumbies.
"We're lucky enough to have one of the best teams in the world and sometimes the Canberra faithful take it for granted. On the weekend the Brumbies had the worst crowd in Australia. The Force and Tahs had bigger crowds and we're the ones with a home quarter-final.
"It's disappointing in terms of Canberra Brumbies supporters not showing up for home games. It's a little disrespectful to how much time and effort Brumbies players put in to perform and bring a title back to Canberra."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.