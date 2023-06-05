The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Locky McCaffrey wants big crowd for ACT Brumbies v Hurricanes Super Rugby quarter-final

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 5 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Brumby Locky McCaffrey has called for a rabbid crowd to attend Saturday's quarter-final against the Hurricanes. Picture by Rohan Thomson
Former Brumby Locky McCaffrey has called for a rabbid crowd to attend Saturday's quarter-final against the Hurricanes. Picture by Rohan Thomson

Former ACT Brumbies loose forward Locky McCaffrey has issued a passionate call to arms for the Canberra faithful to support their team on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.