COVID cases at Canberra Hopsital reaches 50, with 1000 reported cases across ACT as winter starts

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 5 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Building 1 at Canberra Hospital, where a ward was declared to have had a COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday. Picture by Karleen Minney
Building 1 at Canberra Hospital, where a ward was declared to have had a COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday. Picture by Karleen Minney

The resurgence of COVID has accelerated with 50 people in Canberra Hospital suffering from the illness, according to the latest figures. One of the 50 was in intensive care.

