The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Crispin Hull | RBA's tactics for fighting off inflation for young people are ineffective

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
June 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Young people today!" The Yorkshire-accented words emitted from the narrow-screen television in the Monty Python classic skit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.