Cameron Crombie is hoping a giant-leap transition can launch his Paralympic ambitions as he prepares to pack his bags for an up-close look at what awaits in Paris next year.
Crombie was one of 13 Canberra-based or Canberra-trained athletes picked in the Australia team for the para world championships in France next month.
His story is one of the most intriguing - juggling shot put and long jump as he searches for a way to book his ticket to the Paralympic Games next year.
The two-time shot put world champion has spent the past six months getting back into a discipline he did as a child to give him the best possible chance of competing at the Games.
His shot put category is not part of the Paralympic program, meaning Crombie has turned his attention to long jump as he works with coach Matt Beckenham to achieve his goal.
"We're pretty positive and optimistic about it," Crombie said.
"We know it's what we've got to do to get to the ultimate goal in Paris next year, but in saying that we're not just going to the world champs to be a passenger either.
"I want to be competing with the best and I want to be competitive. Working with Matt for long jump and Hamish MacDonald [for shot put], between the two of them we understand where we are now, where we want to be and how to split time between both.
"I just listen to them because everyone's got Paris on their mind for 2024."
Crombie will be joined by several Canberra stars for the pursuit of international success. Chad Perris is back in the 100m alongside James Turner, Evan O'Hanlon, Jaydon Page and Sam Carter.
Philo Saunders-trained pair Jaryd Clifford and Michael Roeger will compete in the 1500 metres, while veteran Angie Ballard is in the 400m and Vanessa Low has qualified for long jump less than a year after giving birth to son Matteo.
The Canberra contingent represents a third of the entire 39-strong Australian squad, which will fly to Europe at the end of the month for camps in France and Switzerland before the competition begins.
Crombie, 37, hasn't competed at a world championships since 2019 where he won gold in the shot put in Dubai.
He has previously tried his hand at javelin in a bid to get to the Paralympics, and then decided to make the switch to long jump just before Christmas last year.
"It's been a long time between drinks for me and even longer since I got a shot put PB in 2017. The little achievements are hard to come by in shot put. I still like working on it and trying to perfect it," Crombie said.
"But it is refreshing to try something new and see that work out, and in turn it gives me more confidence in shot put as well knowing I'm getting stronger and fitter.
"There's no reason why I can't go out there and hopefully get back on the podium, if not win it, for shot put as well. It's still the goal.
"I think being in Paris is what I need. I know it's most likely coming towards the end of my career with the amount of time I can give. I want to enjoy it ... the previous world champs I was so focused on winning. I think I can still do that and not shy away from that job, but enjoy it as well."
July 8-17 in Paris
Men: Chad Perris (T13 100m), James Turner (T36 100m), Evan O'Hanlon (T38 100m), Jaydon Page (T47 100m), Sam Carter (T54 100m and 400m), Jake Lappin (T54 800m and 1500m), Jaryd Clifford (T12 1500m and 5000m), Michael Roeger (T46 1500m), Deon Kenzie (T38 1500m), Cameron Crombie (T38 long jump and shot put)
Women: Angie Ballard (T53 400m), Vanessa Low (T61 long jump), Sarah Walsh (T64 long jump)
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
