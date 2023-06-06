This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
We were nervous. He was nervous. She was coming home later in the day after being locked up for three years for a crime she did not commit. It had taken considerable effort to convince him to allow us into the home to film the preparations for her return.
No interviews, just footage, he'd insisted. We'd agreed. Something was better than nothing in this, the closing chapter of one of Australia's most sensational criminal cases.
Besides, I'd been ringing the number for days on end until it was finally picked up and wasn't about to take no for answer.
"Is that Michael?" I asked. "Yes, it is..."
I had Michael Chamberlain on the line and managed to convince him to let us into his home on the NSW Central Coast the day he was to be reunited with his wife, Lindy. The footage we recorded that day - Michael preparing a meal and straightening up the house - helped tell the human story of a huge miscarriage of justice which had grabbed global attention.
It struck me then - and has stayed with me ever since - that we should all be cautious about rushing to judgement. These past few days, and particularly on Monday, when Kathleen Folbigg was released after serving 20 years over the deaths of her four children, that thought has been echoing loudly in my mind.
Folbigg was pardoned after a judicial inquiry concluded there was reasonable doubt that she had committed the murders for which she'd been convicted, a conclusion only possible after new DNA evidence, not available during the initial court proceedings, was presented.
Reasonable doubt. Two extremely important words. Words we should remember in our haste to judge others.
It's why we should be cautious about calling Ben Roberts-Smith a murderer, war criminal and bully. Yes, on the balance of probabilities, there are substantial truths in those allegations, according to one Federal Court judge presiding over a civil case, which might yet be appealed. But that's very different to being found guilty in a criminal court, which must be satisfied the allegations have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.
Reasonable doubt also casts a long shadow over the collective rush to judgment of Bruce Lehrmann. Caution was abandoned when the allegations were first aired, even to the extent of thousands turning up to protest outside in March 2021. Billed the March 4 Justice, the rally protested the workplace culture inside Parliament House, brought into focus by Brittany Higgins' untested allegations she'd been raped by Lehrmann.
Higgins addressed the rally. She became a folk hero. But when the charges were tested in an ACT court, the case was aborted because of the misconduct of a juror. Then it was abandoned because of concerns about the effect of another trial on Higgins' mental health. Now, the whole affair is the subject of a separate inquiry.
Lehrmann, cast as the villain in the court of public opinion, is angry he was denied the possibility of being found not guilty in the court. His life will never be the same. Nor will that of Brittany Higgins.
Many of us rushed to judgement but whichever way you look at it, justice has not been served.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Has the incessant news cycle and the pervasive influence of social media eroded the presumption of innocence? Is it possible to remain objective as bystanders to sensational court cases? When even courts get justice wrong who are we, watching from the sidelines, to judge? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- A driver has been killed when his school bus crashed into two escaped camels in central Queensland, also killing both animals. Emergency services were called to the crash on Emu Park Road, east of Rockhampton, after 5am on Monday. The driver was on his way to start the school bus run before sunrise when the accident happened.
- Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has rejected an application for fisheries to trawl through the new Macquarie Island Marine Park. The federal government is set to triple the size of the park after Ms Plibersek signed off on a final design for the expansion, which will allow two fisheries to continue operating. The department will provide the fisheries with more room than they were previously allowed, however their application to trawl in the area has been rejected.
- Shoddy work and extortionate behaviour is being reported to authorities as overseas fraudsters pour into the regions targeting unsuspecting Aussies. Dubbed the "bitumen bandits", the travelling conmen approach homes or businesses and offer to resurface driveways at a price that seems "too good to be true".
THEY SAID IT: "We cannot allow the kangaroo courts of Twitter to destroy people's reputations without a fair process." - Nick Boles
YOU SAID IT: The myth of the ANZAC spirit has been demolished by the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation judgment.
Ross says: "Do the daring actions for which Ben Roberts-Smith, when serving this nation as a member of the ADF in Afghanistan and for which he was subsequently awarded a Victoria Cross (VC) and Medal for Gallantry (MG), now become in any way less heroic than they were prior to last week's court ruling? If the answer is yes then how can that be? If the answer is no then, at the very least, his awards should stand for eternity. No one knows what it is like to serve as a member of a defence force on active duty in a war or war-like environment. No one other than those who have done so. BRS should never be the victim of the court of public opinion. His heroism should not be nor ever be in doubt."
"Of course, the chain of command should be held accountable," says Ken. "BRS was a junior NCO, above him from a supervisory perspective would have been two levels of senior NCOs, warrant officers, junior and senior officers, all of whom were deficient in their duties [if they had] not been aware of what was happening in their command. Additionally, there would have been specialist personnel who should have picked up on events during debriefing sessions."
Jen says: "The trouble with myths is that they're simplistic, portraying people as good or bad, black or white rather than grey, so often used to justify bad behaviour. They demonise those shown as bad and valourise those depicted as good, preventing alternative understandings of the relevant issues. An example is looking after your mates, when this is used to hide those mates' abuse of others, such as sexual abuse, coercion, intimidation and bullying. This is common in various codes of football, in the military, in private boys' schools and a range of other exclusively or predominantly male institutions. If we are to improve our treatment of each other, we need to understand the complexity of human beings and social situations."
Don says of BRS: "Yes, he must be charged without any further delay. Meanwhile, he should be taken into custody and not treated like a white collar criminal."
"War is the culprit in the entire matter," says Old Don. "Yes, some ghastly and cruel bastards get into positions of power and do terrible things, and some (as random examples, try Hitler and Breaker Morant) are exposed. But I think of our obsessive forgiveness mantra re sport ('what happens on the field stays on the field') and maybe this is a mere philosophical extension of that claptrap. As Simon says in Lord of the Flies, maybe it's just us."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
