Ross says: "Do the daring actions for which Ben Roberts-Smith, when serving this nation as a member of the ADF in Afghanistan and for which he was subsequently awarded a Victoria Cross (VC) and Medal for Gallantry (MG), now become in any way less heroic than they were prior to last week's court ruling? If the answer is yes then how can that be? If the answer is no then, at the very least, his awards should stand for eternity. No one knows what it is like to serve as a member of a defence force on active duty in a war or war-like environment. No one other than those who have done so. BRS should never be the victim of the court of public opinion. His heroism should not be nor ever be in doubt."