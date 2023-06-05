The Canberra Times
Canberra Hospital to be first in country to be powered only by electricity: Rachel Stephen-Smith

Updated June 5 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
The new extension to Canberra Hospital will be the first big medical building in the country to be powered only by electricity, the health minister has claimed.

