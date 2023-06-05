The new extension to Canberra Hospital will be the first big medical building in the country to be powered only by electricity, the health minister has claimed.
The $641 million construction project is at the cutting edge of environmentally friendly building techniques. It is, the ACT government says, a first for the country.
"A conventional hospital would use gas to heat all of its hot water," ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.
"And a big hospital building uses a lot of hot water, so this building will use electricity to heat all of its hot water.
"It will be a fully electric building and we are doing that with very minimal additional cost. It barely costs any more. It will probably save on running costs in the long term and it is so much better for the environment "
The minister reckons the savings in the emission of global-warming gases are the same as taking 760 cars off Canberra's road.
Apart from not burning gas for heating, the cranes towering above it are electric.
Virtually all of the material in the construction was salvaged from other projects.
"Concrete for the new building includes locally sourced low-carbon concrete," the government said.
The water-heating system will not use gas but take all its power from the electricity grid (some of which comes from coal-fired power stations), though the ACT government claims that this burning of carbon is more than offset by the amount of solar and wind power it pays for.
Ms Stephen-Smith admitted the cost of going carbon-free in the building was higher than a system which used gas, but the difference was "negligible", by which she said she meant no more than a million dollars in a $641 million project.
She assumes the cost of running it will be lower than using gas (though that depends on how gas and electricity prices move in the future).
The Canberra Hospital Expansion, as it's called, adjoins the existing Canberra Hospital. It will provide "critical services" like a new emergency department, more operating theatres, treatment rooms and intensive care beds.
The intensive care unit will double from 30 beds to 60 and emergency department treatment spaces will increase from 72 to 147.
There's a helipad on the roof and 12 ambulance bays on the ground.
As well as the huge electric water heaters on the roof, the new complex incorporates a raft of energy saving methods:
Construction of what is the largest health infrastructure project ever undertaken in the ACT has been under way for more than a year. It is due to be finished next year.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
