The Fire and the Rose tells the story of Eleanor, a young woman who has recently moved to Lincoln and longs to use her skills to work as a scribe. Back then, it was generally only nuns or women of the upper classes who had access to words and learning. Eleanor is aware of the limitations of her sex, but her great passion makes her determined to find work. She meets and falls in love with Asher, a Jewish spicer who shares her love of words. Through him, she is drawn into the life of the local Jewish community: their joys and generosity, as well as their suffering.