As the national capital, our city personifies the essence of Australia.
A city well-equipped to change with the times while retaining the character of the place, and by extension, the nation. A city that Australians are proud to call their capital, and Canberrans even prouder that they live here. A city that is governed with integrity and accountability to serve as a shining example to the nation.
These noble aspirations for our city have been placed at severe risk under the ACT Labor-Greens government's ambiguous "outcomes-focused" approach to planning as set out in the Planning Bill 2022.
The development and presentation of this bill has highlighted the very worst of a tired and strained government under Chief Minister Barr.
Significant governance and integrity issues, astoundingly poor community consultation, and a complete disregard for Canberra's unique characteristics have plagued this reform process from the start.
The Planning Bill 2022 has been produced as part of the four-year ACT planning system review and reform project, along with the draft new Territory Plan and draft district strategies, by the Environment, Planning and Sustainable Development Directorate (EPSDD), led by the director-general of the EPSDD and ACT Chief Planner, who incidentally is the same person.
Herein lies our first major concern: the significant lack of governance reform.
Governance, being the systems and process by which accountability is driven, is essential to a fair, accountable and functional planning system.
Since the review's beginning, the Planning Minister has explicitly ruled out governance reform as an outcome of the planning system review, despite it being one of main talking points stemming from community and industry consultation.
The bill reveals that the Chief Planner has subsequently proposed a further accumulation of authority in the hands of senior public servants, while further limiting the oversight of members of the Legislative Assembly.
The rebranded "Territory Planning Authority" will be granted expanded functions for the consideration of development applications, while the new territory priority projects represent a significant increase in the discretionary powers for the chief minister, planning minister and senior planning bureaucrats to green-light developments while restricting Assembly oversight and third-party review opportunities.
It is something from an episode of Utopia. The current head of the planning system, conducts the planning system review, given themselves a high distinction, then recommended they be awarded more power.
It is similar to marking your own homework and giving yourself a high grade. This bill is as self-congratulatory and self-serving as you can get.
The second major concern is the insincere consultation process that has continuously ignored the community, rather than been informed by them.
Community councils, residents' associations, industry bodies, environmental groups, and concerned individuals alike have all been telling me that the bill's consultation process has been "flawed". The public hearings into the planning transport and city services committee inquiry into the Planning Bill 2022 showcased the significant dismay and discontent of these key community stakeholders.
The bill will reduce the capacity for third parties to seek reviews of key planning decisions, in spite of the overwhelming majority of community and environmental groups pleading for the retention of pre-DA consultation and third-party appeal rights to the ACT Administrative and Civil Tribunal.
The bill is the very definition of a box-ticking exercise, opened to community consultation, only for their issues to be overlooked and unacknowledged.
The third major concern is the significant threat to Canberra's Bush Capital and Garden City characteristics of being lost in favour of the Chief Minister's agenda of so-called "gentle urbanism".
Though urban infill is unavoidable as Canberra continues to grow, it must be in keeping with the city's character and implemented in appropriate areas. Densification impacts the liveability, affordability, and aesthetics of any city, none more so than Canberra, with its tree-lined roads and garden-filled suburbs.
The Planning Bill 2022 is nothing more than a harbinger for the unrestricted implementation of Barr's brutal infill. It eases the passage of the approval of any development that "produces a good outcome" according to both the planning minister and the chief planner without the rigmarole of community input or Assembly oversight.
The Canberra Liberals cannot support the bill in its current form and have advocated that it should not be brought forward for debate in the Legislative Assembly until the community has had the opportunity to consider the entire planning reform package. This further community engagement should also be informed with the government response to the PTCS committee's proposed inquiry into the Interim Territory Plan.
As it stands, this proposed legislation is anti-community and anti-environment, and the fragmented delivery of the reform package is condescending and devious. The Canberra Liberals will not support a bill that removes accountability from the planning system and is about planning for profit, not for people.
