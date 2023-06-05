A 21-year-old learner rider was caught speeding at 160kmh in an 80kmh zone on his motorcycle, while a 24-year-old woman recorded a blood alcohol level more than double the limit, police say.
At about 5.25pm on Sunday, June 4, the 21-year-old learner driver was pulled over by police after travelling twice the speed limit on Ginninderra Drive, Latham.
He allegedly told police he was speeding because it was an open road and he was having a bit of fun.
He was issued a $1,841 fine and six demerit points, while his motorcycle licence will be suspended for three months.
In a separate incident, about 10.20pm on Saturday, June 3, a 24-year-old recorded a blood alcohol level more than double the limit.
The Coombs woman was observed driving on the wrong side of Phillip Avenue, Downer.
She was stopped by police and her breath analysis recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.105, which is more than twice the legal 0.05 alcohol limit.
She will face court charged with drink driving at a later date.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
