Learner driver caught speeding 160kmh in 80kmh zone in Ginninderra Drive, Latham.

By Kerem Doruk
Updated June 5 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:25pm
Two Canberra drivers were caught double the limit over the weekend - one was related to speed, the other alcohol. Picture supplied
A 21-year-old learner rider was caught speeding at 160kmh in an 80kmh zone on his motorcycle, while a 24-year-old woman recorded a blood alcohol level more than double the limit, police say.

