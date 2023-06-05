The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 6, 1978

By Jess Hollingsworth
June 6 2023 - 5:30am
Fireworks have always sparked joy and can light people up with the iconic whistle, crack and boom followed by the falling of bright colours. It is a total experience in and of itself. On this day in 1978, The Canberra Times reported on the annual fireworks display that was co-sponsored by the newspaper.

