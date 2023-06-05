Times Past: June 6, 1978

Fireworks have always sparked joy and can light people up with the iconic whistle, crack and boom followed by the falling of bright colours. It is a total experience in and of itself. On this day in 1978, The Canberra Times reported on the annual fireworks display that was co-sponsored by the newspaper.
Photos on the front page on this day showed the bright bang of the fireworks, an overjoyed 4-year-old boy and the beloved Humphrey B. Bear in front of excited children.
The chill of a winter evening was largely forgotten at Manuka Oval during the 14th annual Apex fireworks display. Sponsored by The Canberra Times, CTC-TV and radio station 2CA, the display attracted a crowd estimated by the organisers to be larger than the previous year's 14,000 attendees.
Well rugged up against the cold, children and their accompanying adults began arriving at the oval from 3pm, although the fireworks were not scheduled until 5:45pm. However there was plenty of entertainment for even the most restless youngster, including clowns, a merry-go-round, a blow-up castle and varieties of hot food.
The build up to the fireworks began with the arrival of Humphrey B. Bear to entertain the children, and a short period of songs by Little Jim which appealed more to the older section of the crowd.
Some eager spectators were already lighting their own fireworks, but the real show soon got under way.
The eruption of colour included all types and sizes of patterns, and was punctuated by ground level displays including Catherine wheels, an imitation waterfall, and a kangaroo.
The end of the performance was signaled by an explosion far louder than any other during the evening, leaving parents to bundle their wide-eyed children off to bed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.