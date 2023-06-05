Scientists from five government agencies will team up to undertake Australia's first national climate risk assessment as extreme weather events become increasingly more common.
The federal government announced on Tuesday it will then use the data and insights to develop its National Adaptation Plan, aimed at guiding and informing action and investment by all levels of government, the private sector, and NGOs.
The move has been welcomed by peak bodies and advocacy groups, who say it is a "vital step" to prepare Australians for extreme weather events and climate disasters.
The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in March warned temperatures in Australia had increased by 1.4 degrees within the last 110 years and global temperatures would likely reach 1.5 degrees of warming in the near term.
To limit warming to 1.5 degrees, emissions would need to have declined by about 60-65 per cent on 2019 levels by 2035, and continue being cut over the following years.
READ MORE:
Assistant Climate Change Minister Jenny McAllister said the risk assessment will be undertaken by the Australian Climate Service, in partnership with the Bureau of Meteorology, Geoscience Australia, CSIRO and Australian Bureau of Statistics.
It will identify what's at stake as a result of climate change and offer details of climate hazard, exposure, and vulnerability data.
The results will be accessible on a digital platform, which will include maps and data on managing and adapting to significant national climate risks.
The federal budget will deliver a total of $27.4 million to the program over two years to undertake the risk assessment and develop a national approach to climate adaptation, bringing together experts, scientists, communities, businesses, and First Nations people.
"After a decade of denial and delay, the Albanese government is acting to assess and identify risks posed by climate change through the National Climate Risk Assessment, to help governments, businesses and communities understand and respond to these risks," Senator McAllister said.
"The Albanese government is investing in the necessary action to drive down emissions and turbocharge national efforts to mitigate and adapt to current and emerging climate risks."
Gavan McFadzean, Australian Conservation Foundation climate change program manager, said the risk assessment will give Australians a better picture over how nature, housing and infrastructure will be affected by climate change.
"Around 97 per cent of public money spent on disasters goes on clean-up. A national risk assessment will allow Australian communities at risk of extreme weather events to better prepare," he said.
"People need a clearer understanding of how heat will affect their homes, lives and workplaces.
"And governments need to be able to enact science-based policies to protect communities and improve climate resilience by making homes and businesses more efficient users of energy."
He also looked forward to an adaptation plan that focused on the impacts on insurance and economy, health, agricultural production and food chains.
Peak resource management body NRM Regions Australia also welcomed the news, saying it was a vital step in adapting to the reality of climate change.
"The NCRA will build our understanding of the climate risks we face across Australia. This vital step will inform coordinated urgent action for adaptation," its chief executive Dr Kate Andrews said.
"As natural resource management organisations we see the fundamental connection between improving our environment's resilience and the wellbeing of all Australians. We will work with the NCRA and regional communities to scale-up nature-based solutions"
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.