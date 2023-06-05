The Canberra Times
Dunlop man charged after ramming into the Gungahlin Joint Emergency Services Centre.

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated June 5 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:10pm
Gungahlin Joint Emergency Services Centre. Picture supplied
A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly ramming a Toyota Hilux into the Gungahlin police station.

