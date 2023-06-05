A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly ramming a Toyota Hilux into the Gungahlin police station.
He was arrested at the scene and recorded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.198, which is almost four times the legal 0.05 limit.
The Dunlop man will face the ACT Magistrates' Court charged with offences including aggravated reckless driving, property damage, high-range drink-driving, possessing a prohibited substance, and burglary.
Investigations into the man's alleged behaviour are continuing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
