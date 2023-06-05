The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Hurricanes' Tyrel Lomax eager to haunt Brumbies in ACT return

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 5 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former ACT junior Tyrel Lomax is eager to make his old club pay in his return to Canberra on Saturday. Pictures by Colleen Petch, Getty Images
Former ACT junior Tyrel Lomax is eager to make his old club pay in his return to Canberra on Saturday. Pictures by Colleen Petch, Getty Images

He's viewed by many as the one that got away and Wellington Hurricanes coach Jason Holland has declared Tyrel Lomax is determined to show why on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.