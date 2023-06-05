The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra Croatia throw support behind Ahmed-Shaibu following Australia Cup qualifier incident

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 5 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Croatia will meet with forward Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu on Tuesday to decide how to proceed following allegations he suffered a racist slur in Saturday night's Australia Cup qualifier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.