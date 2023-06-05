Canberra Croatia will meet with forward Lukman Ahmed-Shaibu on Tuesday to decide how to proceed following allegations he suffered a racist slur in Saturday night's Australia Cup qualifier.
The incident overshadowed a high-quality clash between Canberra Croatia and Canberra Olympic, won by Croatia 4-2.
The allegations occurred in the 67th minute of the match when a melee broke out after a hard foul.
The referee immediately pulled out a yellow card as players ran in from all directions. As the heated confrontation continued, Ahmed-Shaibu was heard telling referees an opposition player had made a racial slur.
"He just called me a black n-----," Ahmed-Shaibu said.
It's understood the American was shaken by the incident and Canberra Croatia officials have been in regular contact and offered support.
Ahmed-Shaibu will meet with club president Tony Vidovic and members of the committee on Tuesday to decide whether to file a formal complaint to Capital Football.
Canberra Croatia have endeavoured to support Ahmed-Shaibu and will back his decision if he expresses a desire to proceed further, however, they are cautious not to pressure the forward into making a decision.
Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich was disappointed with the incident and said his organisation will investigate further. They are, however, awaiting a decision from Canberra Croatia before determining their next course of action.
While the allegations could clearly be heard on the live stream of the match, the referee has said he did not hear the comments and the incident did not feature in his post-game report.
Football Australia recently took charge of referees in Canberra and they are now employees of the national governing body. Slavich has questioned why allegations of such a serious nature did not appear in the report and will talk to FA head of referees Nathan Magill to understand the reasons.
"We certainly feel we need to look into the incident but we haven't received a formal request from the club itself yet," Slavich said on Monday night. "I was surprised it wasn't in our referee's report and I have reached out to Nathan Magill to find out why it wasn't included. He is going to have a discussion with the referee involved.
"I would have thought if a player had that complaint it should be noted in the report. That kind of behaviour won't be tolerated by me or Capital Football."
While no one has doubted Ahmed-Shaibu's allegations, it's understood there may be difficulties proceeding with the accusation given multiple people close by did not hear the comments in question.
Canberra Croatia coach Dean Ugrinic was disappointed the incident overshadowed a high-quality game, but said racism had no place in society.
"My personal view is that type of behaviour can't be tolerated," Ugrinic said.
"Not in any society or any walk of life. You should be able to play football freely without that type of abuse. It's disgusting."
