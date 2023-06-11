In 1966, then-United States president Lyndon Johnson asked Tidbinbilla ranger David Kerr if a kangaroo could bite.
No, David said, "but don't talk because they like to bite Americans."
Mr Kerr, born and raised in Yass, was a CSIRO researcher studying catchment hydrology in the Australian alps when he received a phone call about his appointment as one of Kosciuszko National Park's first rangers.
His first task as a ranger was to implement the cattle-grazing ban after the introduction of hooved animals a century earlier had caused terrible damage to the plants, soil and, mountain streams.
As a researcher, Mr Kerr found grazing "had a very adverse effect on the ecology of the mountains."
Over his long career as a researcher and ranger, he says implementing the grazing ban was his greatest achievement.
The decision to ban grazing was widely unpopular at the time with local farmers, and Mr Kerr remembers the adversity he faced for carrying out his duty.
Arguments with the locals persisted and come summer time Mr Kerr wasn't everyone's favourite ranger.
"I got shot at a few times because I was the one that rounded up all their stock up in the mountains and put them in the local pound," he said.
Soon after a disagreement with the Kosciuszcko superintendent, Mr Kerr, his wife Myra, and their three children moved to to Canberra.
He soon became one the ACT's most accomplished rangers but it's hard to get Mr Kerr to talk about his work.
Mrs Kerr is full of praise for her unassuming husband, who was awarded the medal of the order of Australia in this year's King's birthday honours. He downplays his accomplishments as an ACT ranger, but his wife interjects to mention the contributions her husband made to the Tidbinbilla National Park.
READ MORE:
"Just a few developments," at Tidbinbilla National Park he says but under his management the Cape Barren Goose enclosure and conversation scheme was developed which has significantly contributed to the survival of endangered species for the last 40 years.
He developed many of the bush walking tracks, enclosures, and many of the picnic areas enjoyed by generations of visitors.
But he describes these accomplishments as simple "management work," but it's clear in Mrs Kerr's admiration for her husband's work reflects his giant contribution to Canberra's unrivalled environment.
As a 90-year-old he now finds it difficult to visit the national parks he developed into areas enjoyed by generations of families. He now spends his days building car models and he can't stop talking about his latest Ford GT model kit he just finished - it's clear Mr Kerr enjoys talking about things that don't concern himself.
Of the OAM award, Mr Kerr says: " I thought, I didn't deserve it, but then I thought about it, I thought well, OK, I've done a lot. So perhaps I do, I don't know."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.