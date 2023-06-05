Police are closing a section of Alfred Hill Drive in Melba for a period of time on Tuesday for a police operation.
They said the area of Alfred Hill Drive between Coutts Place and Cade Place will be closed between approximately 10.45am and 12.45pm on Tuesday.
They are asking members of the public to avoid the area, but say those living in the street will be able to come and go as normal.
It is understood there is no threat to the community.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens.
