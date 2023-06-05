Former Education Department secretary Michele Bruniges has been appointed as the new Chair of the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership.
Education Minister Jason Clare has announced her new position on Tuesday not long after she stepped down from her job as department head in April.
The national institute promotes excellence in the profession of teaching and school leadership.
Dr Bruniges, who started her career as a teacher in Sydney 40 years ago, replaces outgoing Chair Professor John Hattie for a three year term from the start of July.
She has also been a TAFE teacher and a teacher in the Adult Migrant Education Service before leading the ACT, NSW and Commonwealth Education Departments.
Mr Clare has thanked Professor Hattie for his service.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
