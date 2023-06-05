The Canberra Times
Former Education Department secretary Michele Bruniges has a new education leadership job

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 6 2023 - 11:45am, first published 9:06am
Former Education Department Secretary Michele Bruniges. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Former Education Department secretary Michele Bruniges has been appointed as the new Chair of the Australian Institute for Teaching and School Leadership.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

