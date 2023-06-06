The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Joseph Ayoub released by ACT Supreme Court after sentencing for brothel rape

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 6 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joseph Ayoub outside court during his trial last year. Picture by Karleen Minney
Joseph Ayoub outside court during his trial last year. Picture by Karleen Minney

A "veteran of brothels" was "cavalier" in the way he interacted with a "novice" sex worker on the night he visited a bordello and raped the woman, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.