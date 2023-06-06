The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised the official cash rate to an 11-year high of 4.1 per cent in a further hit to borrowers
It means monthly repayments on a typical $500,000 home loan have increased almost $300 since the start of the year.
The 12th interest rate hike in little more than a year was widely expected following evidence that although economic activity is easing, it is not slowing fast enough for the central bank's liking. The cash rate is at its highest level since it was 4.25 per cent in April 2012.
Inflation jumped 6.8 per cent in April this year, while conditions in the jobs market remain tight, labour costs are building and house prices are rebounding.
Against this, consumer spending is slowing, building activity has plunged and the April inflation reading was high, in part, by changes to the fuel excise a year ago.
Explaining the decision, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said inflation was "still too high and it will be some time yet before it is back" in the 2 to 3 per cent target range.
In a disturbing prospect for mortgage holders and other borrowers, Dr Lowe warned that more rate hikes may lie ahead.
"Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time," the governor said, adding that the hike to 4.1 per cent would provide "greater confidence" about getting it down.
While acknowledging that growth in the economy has slowed and the labour market is slowly loosening, Dr Lowe said wages had "picked up" and the central bank was alert to the risk that the longer that inflation stays elevated, the greater the chance that higher wages and prices become embedded in people's expectations.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, household spending was up 6 per cent in April, its weakest increase since late 2021.
When the RBA board paused monetary policy in April there were hopes that the peak of the current tightening cycle had been reached.
But since then official figures have been released showing that inflation grew by 7 per cent in the March quarter, the labour market has remained tight and Dr Lowe admitted to significant uncertainty about the outlook for consumer spending.
While many households were under significant financial strain because of high inflation and interest rates, others had "substantial savings buffers" to draw upon to support their consumption.
The Opposition has also claimed the federal budget has added to inflation. But Dr Lowe said last week the budget was "broadly neutral" in its effect on inflation, and his view was echoed by Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy.
In announcing the latest rate hike, Dr Lowe said the central bank would be guided by economic data in determining whether further tightening was needed.
There will be an important update on the economy on Wednesday when the Australian Bureau of Statistics releases the latest growth data.
Both the government and the RBA forecast a sharp slowdown in gross domestic product in the next 12 months as higher interest rates dampen demand.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
