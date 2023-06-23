Alex Williams puts a fresh spin on cricket legend in Warnie TV drama

Actor Alex Williams was born in Perth on December 27, 1990, day two of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and England.
"My birthday was always, 'The Test is on, we're watching the Test'," he says with a laugh.
"I tell you what, I got a lot of cricket presents."
Just a few weeks after Williams was born, a young cricketer named Shane Warne made his first-class cricket debut for Victoria against Western Australia, on February 15, 19991. Warne was 21.
Fast-forward 32 years and the lives of the two men have become enmeshed.
Williams, known as a kind of acting chameleon who has portrayed prominent real-life figures from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to Kirk Pengilly from INXS, is now playing Warne in the new two-part drama series Warnie, which airs on June 25 and 26.
The Channel Nine series tells the life of the iconic cricketer just a little over a year since his death in Thailand in March 2022, at the age of 52, due to a heart attack.
Warne, the kid from the Melbourne suburbs who became the best spin bowler in the world, made 145 Test appearances, taking 708 wickets. He scored more than 3000 Test runs, but never a century, achingly close with a top score of 99. He took 194 One Day International wickets. He smoked and he drank. He was a showman who had his share of scandals. People from all over the world loved him. The moving state memorial service for Warne was watched by millions.
And now his story is in the hands of Williams.
"I'm very excited," he says. "Excited for people to see it."
When the series was announced last September, just six months after Warne's shock death, his eldest daughter Brooke labelled the whole thing "beyond disrespectful".
"Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family? Who did so much for Channel 9, and now you want to dramatise his life and our family's life six months after he has passed away? You are beyond disrespectful," Brooke Warne posted on Instagram at the time.
It's a lot for one actor to carry. To not only recreate a larger-than-life figure like Warne but to do so in the midst of his family's grief.
"Look, I won't comment on the family. Channel 9 have reached out to them and are talking to them," Williams says.
"As far as how it portrays him, when the project came up and I began auditioning for it, I saw that [writer and executive producer] Matt Ford had been writing and putting this together for near on seven years and it comes from a very loving place.
"It's certainly not a hit piece. It's a celebration."
The first audiences saw of Williams' transformation into Warne was when a trailer for Warnie was played during the State of Origin rugby league opener last month.
"My phone blew up," he says.
There's the zinc, the bleach-blond hair, the tan, the bulk of Warne in his playing days. But also, the more streamlined Warne during his Liz Hurley days. Were there days of eating lots of tinned spaghetti (Warnie's favourite) to get the look?
"He is thicker than me, in a strong way. Built like a discus thrower, really," Williams says.
"You know, that kind of trunk rotation was what made him really useful for bowling and his fingers are even thicker. I couldn't put weight on my fingers, but I tried to make it as authentic as possible by having a little more weight on me. So I did put on about seven or eight kilos pretty quickly.
"There was also finding a middle ground. There were times when he was a bit bigger and times when he was smaller. His weight fluctuated quite a lot and it was something he battled and talked about quite candidly."
It's certainly not a hit piece. It's a celebration.- Actor Alex Williams on the Warnie drama series
Williams never met Warne. To get ready for the role, it was all about "research and immersion".
"The thing with Shane is, there's just so much content to get through and different eras and understanding how his voice worked, from his early 20s to his early 40s and how that changed tonally and just different vowel sounds, really," he says.
"[There was] a lot of research early and everyone had a story and sometimes conflicting stories. Because he was such an icon, he became larger than life. The stories get blown out of proportion. They change and evolve.
"And I think that's an interesting part of the show, there is some conjecture around, you know, 'Is this what happened?'."
"So that's a really enjoyable aspect."
Williams was also coached by retired cricketers Bryce McGain and Steve O'Keefe to become Warne on the pitch.
"Bryce's help, especially, was invaluable. He helped me really isolate the run-up, the trigger actions, the front arm," he says.
"Not only that, but also the mentality with which [Warne] used to bowl and how he would stare down a batsman before he was going to bowl. How we would heckle and sledge them. More than a bowling coach, he helped me to be in my body as Shane."
Williams played backyard cricket as a kid and has played cricket socially for the last three years.
"All of the actions and the field placements are well known to me. The sounds, the feel of cricket. It came pretty naturally and you could feel when things didn't feel authentic and I made sure to change those," he says.
"Bowling leg spin is probably the hardest thing to do in cricket, I think. It requires a lot of individual skill and that's why there aren't that many leg spin bowlers.
"Yes, it is me bowling [in the show] but you will notice we cut to archival [footage] once the ball leaves my hand, fortunately."
Williams believes Warne's greatest qualities were authenticity and resilience. He loved life. He made mistakes. He owned them and moved on.
And Williams wanted to do him justice.
"Ultimately, as an actor, very rarely do people get to take on truly transformational roles. And yeah, I don't really hold any fear. I really enjoy the challenge of acting and you want it to be hard. You want to be passionate about it," he says.
"Obviously, there was more pressure on this than probably anything I've done before. You just have to rise to the level ... and keep trying to elevate the work and what you do.
"And because, you know, I grew up loving Shane Warne, there was an element of, 'I want to take ownership of this' and I want to do it because you have to feel like you're the best man for the job."
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
