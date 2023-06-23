Alex Williams puts a fresh spin on cricket legend in Warnie TV drama

Warne, the kid from the Melbourne suburbs who became the best spin bowler in the world, made 145 Test appearances, taking 708 wickets. He scored more than 3000 Test runs, but never a century, achingly close with a top score of 99. He took 194 One Day International wickets. He smoked and he drank. He was a showman who had his share of scandals. People from all over the world loved him. The moving state memorial service for Warne was watched by millions.

