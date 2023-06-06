A man has been charged with drink-driving for the 11th time after being pulled over while driving a car with a deflated tyre in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police say they saw two passengers in the front seat of the car, one sitting on the other's lap and both without seat belts, when they pulled the car over in Nicholls about 3.50am on Tuesday.
The 44-year-old McGregor man who was driving the car was breath tested, and returned a reading of 0.141.
Police said they checked his record, and found his licence had been disqualified four times previously, and he was on bail.
He is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with drink-driving, disqualified driving, and two counts of having a passenger over 16-years-old not wearing a seat belt.
Another man will also face the court charged with high-range drink-driving after a separate incident, when he allegedly crashed into a parked car while almost six times the legal limit.
Police went to a Lyneham home about 10.10pm on Monday following reports of a crash.
They said they found a stationary white Kia Rio with its bonnet touching another vehicle in the driveway.
The 24-year-old driver of the Kia was taken to the City Police Station to undergo a breath analysis test after returning a positive result roadside.
Police allege he blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.280, nearly six times the legal limit.
He was given an immediate notice suspending his licence for 90 days in the ACT.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
