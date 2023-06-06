The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Former Wallabies hooker selling Belconnen cafe in Republic precinct

By Jessica Taulaga
Updated June 6 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cafe comes with state-of-the-art equipment. Photo: Lachlan Johnstone
The cafe comes with state-of-the-art equipment. Photo: Lachlan Johnstone

A former Wallabies hooker is selling his popular cafe in the heart of Belconnen, offering potential investors a unique opportunity to own the business and the building it occupies - and what an impressive building and location it is.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.