Times Past: June 7, 1980

Before Tesla, the idea of electric cars was something that only existed in futuristic ideals. On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times shared a report from New York about the promising practicality of electric cars and what they could offer.
A US company had unveiled a new engine it hoped would power an economic and practical generation of electric cars and help cut world oil consumption. The "super battery" engine, introduced by Gulf and Western Industries Incorporated, was designed to power a car at 90kmh for more than 320 kilometres without recharging. The company said it was double the distance other electric engines (at the time) could manage.
Gulf and Western demonstrated the engine in a small car and also in a 1400kg van, but a spokesman said they would like car-makers to design a body specially.
They estimated more than 6.5 million electric vehicles could be on the road by 2000, saving the US 225 million barrels of oil annually, about 9 per cent of its current petrol consumption.
The engines would cost about the equivalent of $2670 each but the company officials said low operating costs would make electric vehicles competitive. However, the six-hour battery recharging period was a problem still to be overcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.