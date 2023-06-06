The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 7, 1980

By Jess Hollingsworth
June 7 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1980.
Before Tesla, the idea of electric cars was something that only existed in futuristic ideals. On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times shared a report from New York about the promising practicality of electric cars and what they could offer.

