The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Mark Parton takes aim at ACT government's 'anti-car, anti-family' agenda

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Parton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Mark Parton. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra is being subjected to an "anti-car" agenda that will discriminate against families living in outer suburbs, people with low incomes and those with a disability, the ACT opposition says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.