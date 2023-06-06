Canberra is being subjected to an "anti-car" agenda that will discriminate against families living in outer suburbs, people with low incomes and those with a disability, the ACT opposition says.
Opposition transport spokesman Mark Parton is also calling on the government to drop its support for a global declaration that would commit a "major area" of Canberra to be a zero-emission zone by 2030.
"If you currently drive a car in Canberra, let it be known that Labor and the Greens want to get you out of the driver's seat no matter the consequences to the community," Mr Parton said.
The Legislative Assembly will on Wednesday debate a motion moved by Mr Parton calling on the government to end its "anti-car, anti-family agenda".
The motion notes Canberra is so far the only Australian jurisdiction which has set an end date for the registration of new internal combustion engine cars, the government's apparent consideration of reducing requirements to require developers to construct car parks and its intention to run a "car-free day" in spring.
"It is astounding the government continues to push an anti-car agenda whilst at the same time being responsible for one of the worst performing public transport systems in the country," Mr Parton said.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the motion showed the Canberra Liberals were out of touch.
"The ACT government is not banning the use of petrol or diesel vehicles. We do want to provide better choice and opportunities in Canberra neighbourhoods to use zero-emission vehicles, public transport, walking and riding," Mr Steel said.
"We will work with other leading cities who are tackling climate change to share ideas on effective policies and initiatives that drive down transport emissions and transport costs for consumers.
"In May, the highest selling SUV in Australia was an electric vehicle, but the Canberra Liberals are stuck in the past arguing against action to promote zero-emission vehicle uptake and other sustainable and affordable transport options."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Labor and the Greens voted to support Labor backbencher Suzanne Orr's motion on May 9, committing the government to sign up to the C40 Green and Health Streets Declaration for the city of Canberra.
Mr Parton sought to amend the motion to rule out declaring a ban on petrol-powered cars in a specific section of Canberra, but was defeated.
The declaration - which has been signed by cities including Auckland, Berlin, Copenhagen, Vancouver and Paris - includes a commitment to only purchase zero-emission buses by 2025 and ensure a major area of the city is zero-emissions by 2030.
"We envision a future where walking, cycling, and shared transport are how the majority of residents move around our cities. This shift towards zero-emission mobility will result in less congestion and less pollution, while making our roads quieter and the air we breathe cleaner," the declaration said.
The ACT government in July 2022 announced new internal combustion engine-powered cars and light trucks would be banned in the ACT from 2035, and declared it wants between 80 and 90 per cent of new vehicle sales in 2030 to be zero-emission models.
The European Union in June 2022 agreed to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles from 2035, and a slew of automotive manufacturers have declared they would halt production of fossil fuel engines about the same time.
Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury in February said a car-free day could be held in Canberra this spring, saying he was confident the government could put enough resources into holding an event with impact.
"It has got different connotations around the world. In some places, you do see cities where they do close large swathes of the city down on a Sunday on a regular basis," Mr Rattenbury said at the time.
"I think in the ACT, you know, I'm cognisant that we are a really car-oriented community. And so what we're trying to do is help people have alternatives to that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.