Books, and the people who read them: bookshops and libraries hold multitudes

By Colin Steele
June 10 2023 - 12:00am
Bookshops, where you can always find a friend both old and new. Picture Shutterstock
  • Bibliomaniac: An Obsessive's Tour of the Bookshops of Britain, by Robin Ince. Atlantic Books, $42.95
  • An English Library Journey, by John Bevis. Eye Books, $38.95
  • The Book Lovers Joke Book, by Alex Johnson. The British Library, $28.95

BBC radio presenter, co-host of the popular Book Shambles podcast and science populariser, Robin Ince was due to undertake a national tour in late 2021 with astrophysicist Brian Cox, when COVID hit. So instead, he embarked, when lockdown restrictions lifted, on a tour involving 111 events, promoting his book, The Importance of Being Interested.

