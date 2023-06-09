Ince describes his book collecting as "drawn to the highbrow and the lowbrow, but less interested in what lies between" and does not " buy books for their rarity of potential profit". Nonetheless, he is elated when he finds treasures, such as a sixth impression of Albert Einstein's Relativity: The Special and the General Theory (1921) for just 30p, which he estimates could be worth £300, although he gets more pleasure from the fact it contained an old publisher bookmark of The Warlord of Mars by Edgar Rice Burroughs. He revels in the fact that he finds in Wigtown's famous secondhand bookshop a large collection of photographs of Australian actor, dancer and choreographer, Robert Helpmann.